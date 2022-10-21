Search

22 Oct 2022

Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs

Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:42 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was too angry with his side’s first-half performance to celebrate the goals in their comeback win over Hibernian with or without the delays caused by VAR checks.

All three goals were checked as Saints beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in the video technology’s introduction to the cinch Premiership.

Hibs led through a 35th-minute Mykola Kuharevich header and were well on top until Kyle Magennis suffered a premature end to his first start in 13 months when he received a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Nicky Clark headed home from a corner three minutes later and substitute Stevie May nodded in an 83rd-minute winner to claim a victory that seemed unthinkable before the red card.

When asked how VAR influenced his night, Davidson said: “I probably didn’t celebrate because I was still angry about the first half, it was still going round in my head.

“That’s going to happen, celebrations are probably going to be a bit more muted, especially on the sidelines as you wait to see if it’s a goal.

“I’m delighted with the outcome, I thought VAR was okay, I thought the referees did really well, tried to get the game going as quickly as possible.”

Davidson added: “First half was probably the angriest I have been since I took charge. It’s a little bit of mixed emotions. First half we were really poor. Hibs were good.

“I asked for a reaction second half. The substitutions helped and once Hibs went down to 10 men we got the goal pretty early straight after it and controlled the game well. Some days we have played a lot better and lost.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson felt his side paid the price for poor decision-making and execution in the final pass as they dominated for the bulk of the game in front of a 20,010 crowd.

On Magennis, who received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Jamie Murphy, Johnson said: “The natural question is whether I should have taken Kyle off earlier. It was something that was strongly considered. We have the luxury of live GPS and Kyle was our second highest output in terms of consistent metres per minute.

“He is also a fantastic player. I wanted to keep him on the pitch.

“He has made a bad decision on the back of not playing in 13 months and being too keen to get the next goal.

“He is gutted, he is devastated. You would be, I have been in that situation myself as a player. And that’s where you need your team-mates, that’s where you need the boys to rally round and nick a 1-0 win and defend with their lives.

“That’s the disappointing thing, we haven’t been able to hold on to that and conceded pretty quickly and pretty tamely on two occasions.”

Johnson felt Clark had two hands on the back of Ryan Porteous while heading the equaliser but accepted the decision of referee Kevin Clancy and video assistant Willie Collum to award the goal.

The Hibs boss said: “It is difficult because how do we really know how much force went into that?

“There are two hands in the lower back but it doesn’t look like enough force for VAR to change the decision.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media