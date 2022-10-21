Search

21 Oct 2022

Nathan Patterson on comeback trail but Everton pick from unchanged squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 5:35 PM

Everton have no new injury issues to contend with heading into Saturday’s home clash with Crystal Palace.

Boss Frank Lampard has expressed his hope that Nathan Patterson, back in training after an ankle issue, will be fit for the trip to Fulham another week down the line. Fellow defenders Yerry Mina (calf) and Ben Godfrey (broken leg) remain sidelined, as does Andros Townsend (ACL).

It remains to be seen if Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets another start, three days on from making his first of the season in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle, as he continues his comeback after a knee injury.

Palace expect to have midfielder Will Hughes available again following illness.

James McArthur is scheduled to return to some outside training next week as the midfielder recovers from a groin problem which has prevented him from playing at all this season.

Defenders Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) and Chris Richards (leg) remain out, while goalkeeper Jack Butland (hand) also continues his rehabilitation.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, Holgate, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, McNeil, Maupay, Rondon.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Olise, Eze, Schlupp, Doucoure, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Goodman, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Ayew, Mateta, Hughes.

