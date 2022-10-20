Liam Manning weighing up changes for MK Dons’ clash with Wycombe

MK Dons boss Liam Manning must decide whether to make changes for their League One clash with Wycombe on Saturday.

It is a rematch of last season’s play-off semi-final but the Dons are stuck in the bottom four after a poor start to the season and have lost their last four league games.

Nathan Holland made a rare start in last weekend’s loss to Plymouth and then scored in the EFL Trophy win over Walsall in midweek, while Matt Smith and Joshua Kayode will be looking to force their way back in.

Dawson Devoy serves the last of his three-match ban while striker Mo Eisa (ankle) and defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Wycombe are hoping full-back Jack Grimmer will be available.

The defender went off with a niggling knee problem during the EFL Trophy draw with Peterborough in midweek.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth was hopeful midfielder Dominic Gape would not be out for long after he picked up another injury at Oxford a fortnight ago, with Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson also on the sidelines.

Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor are both pushing for more involvement along with David Wheeler.