Search

20 Oct 2022

I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals

I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:19 AM

Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles.

The 18-year-old world number seven has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles after an excellent season, which included reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open.

Gauff, who defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (1) 6-3 to reach the third round of the Guadalajara Open, will be the youngest participant since Sharapova in 2005 and the youngest American since Lindsay Davenport 28 years ago.

She said: “It means a lot. Honestly I didn’t think about it until I realised how close I was and I think I went maybe a little bit nervous in the end but I’m super excited to be playing in the WTA Finals, especially in the USA, and qualifying in singles and doubles is definitely a good achievement.

“I didn’t expect that when I set my goals at the beginning of the year. I’m really happy and I hope I can do a good performance there.”

Gauff joins Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, her doubles partner Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia, who also qualified on Wednesday evening, in the eight-woman field for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas beginning on October 31.

The Guadalajara Open is the final qualifying tournament and seven women remain in contention for the last three spots.

Top seed Paula Badosa, a semi-finalist at the WTA Finals last year, saw her qualification hopes end when she retired through illness after losing the first set 6-2 against Victoria Azarenka.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, beaten 2-6 6-3 7-6 (8) by Pegula, is also out of the race along with Belinda Bencic and Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-2 but saw other results go against her.

Sabalenka could yet qualify, while Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko all kept their hopes alive with victories.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media