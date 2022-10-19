Search

Real Madrid move six points clear with comfortable win over Elche

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:35 PM

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.

Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.

Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.

And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.

Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they edged past Mallorca at the Reale Seguros Stadium.

Mikel Merino’s fourth-minute header proved the only goal, keeping his team firmly in contention among the early pace-setters.

Celta Vigo slumped to a third successive league defeat as they proved no match for hosts Real Valladolid, losing 4-1.

Roque Mesa’s right-footed shot put Valladolid ahead after 32 minutes, but Oscar Rodriguez equalised just before half-time following a break by Jorgen Larsen.

The second-half was one-way traffic, though, with a Joaquin Fernandez header restoring Valladolid’s lead before Sergio Leon’s late double – his second goal came just a minute after he missed a penalty – put the home side out of sight.

It proved a frustrating night for Real Betis, being held 0-0 by lowly Cadiz at Ramon de Carranza, and they also had Sergio Canales sent off after he received two yellow cards during stoppage time.

