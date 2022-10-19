Jonny Evans ruled out of Leicester’s clash with Leeds

Jonny Evans will miss Leicester’s clash with Leeds on Thursday.
The defender sat out last weekend’s draw against Crystal Palace with a calf injury and has not yet recovered, while fellow centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is a major doubt because of a knee problem.
The Foxes will also be without key man James Maddison, who serves a one-match ban having been booked for the fifth time this season.
Leeds defender Junior Firpo will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.
Firpo will replace the injured Pascal Struijk at left-back, while striker Patrick Bamford is expected to return to the starting line-up.
Boss Jesse Marsch has no other new injury concerns, but Stuart Dallas (fractured femur), Adam Forshaw (ankle) Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Archie Gray (toe) are still out.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood.
