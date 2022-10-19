Search

19 Oct 2022

Nashwa bound for Breeders’ Cup date

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:08 PM

Nashwa has been given the green light to travel to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has enjoyed a fruitful season, winning the French Oaks and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

She also ran a meritorious race in the Oaks when failing to see out the 12-furlong trip in third and most recently finished second in the Prix de l’Opera, when agonisingly caught late on by Andre Fabre’s Place Du Carrousel.

This year the Filly & Mare Turf is over an extended nine furlongs this year and connections expect the trip to suit on November 5.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Imad Al Sagar said: “Nashwa worked this morning on the Limekilns with Hollie (Doyle, retained rider) and she worked nicely, so we’re making plans to go to Keeneland.

“She had that break after the Nassau (66 days) and we hope that will pay off at this time of year.

“Her races have been quite well spaced. She ran so well in the Prix de l’Opera and has come out of the race well and it is a nice progression to go to the Filly & Mare.

“The distance is nine and a half furlongs this year, a mile and 3/16ths, so that should suit.”

