Search

19 Oct 2022

Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt

Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has “100 per cent” belief in his players as his new-look side continues to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Lowly Forest picked up only a sixth point of a difficult season so far following promotion by grinding out a goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening.

The club remain winless since the second weekend of the campaign, with Cooper still attempting to strike a balance between attacking threat and defensive solidity, while bedding in 23 summer signings.

Forest moved off the bottom of the table thanks to the south-coast stalemate but failed to register an attempt on target and face daunting fixtures against Liverpool and leaders Arsenal across the next two weekends.

“Everything is a collective effort here,” said Cooper. “I believe in these players 100 per cent and I am enjoying working with them.

“Although we’ve not been able to get the points, I have seen a group of players that want to be here and are committed every day and are striving to do better.

“I know we want to be more of a threat and we want to create more chances and spend more time on the ball in the opponent’s half, I understand that.

“We’ve had times in games where we have been that but it’s been to the detriment of being too open at the back and we’ve conceded too many goals. We’ve got to get the balance right.

“We’ve just got to put layer on layer every single day and pick up enough points while we’re trying to become a team.”

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard struck the crossbar in the first half at the Amex Stadium, while Forest were indebted to a fine late save from Dean Henderson to deny Pascal Gross.

Albion have gone three games without scoring since Trossard’s hat-trick in the thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool and accumulated just two points from four games under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls have registered a remarkable 54 attempts at goal during the mini drought.

Trossard suggested Brighton, who face a weekend trip to champions Manchester City before former boss Graham Potter returns to Sussex with new club Chelsea a week later, are lacking belief in the final third.

“At the moment, we’re just a little bit unlucky and it’s fine margins,” the Belgium international told his club’s website.

“We need maybe a little more confidence in front of goal. We have created good chances, it’s not just shots from outside the box.

“Obviously there will be some changes when a new manager comes in and we need to adapt as well but overall, I think we’ve played good games with this manager as well.

“We had Liverpool and Tottenham (a 1-0 loss) the first two games, so you don’t expect us to win there so everything we get is extra.

“And then the last two games (a 2-0 defeat at Brentford and the draw with Forest), it’s not enough.

“We created so many chances, we need to score more.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media