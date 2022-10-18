Search

19 Oct 2022

Ben Brereton Diaz boosts Blackburn to Championship summit with stunning strike

Ben Brereton Diaz boosts Blackburn to Championship summit with stunning strike

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:02 PM

Blackburn went top of the Sky Bet Championship as Ben Brereton Diaz’s stunning goal on his 100th Rovers start helped them to a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

In an even game, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men did what they are becoming accustomed to doing and put their opponents to the sword with a display of clinical finishing, exemplified by Brereton Diaz’s magnificent opener from Blackburn’s first shot on target for his eighth goal of the season.

That lead was doubled early in the second half through Scott Wharton’s header and, although Sunderland rallied, Rovers expertly saw the game out to register their fourth consecutive home win and go two points clear at the Championship summit.

It was an unhappy return to Ewood Park for Tony Mowbray, who may have felt aggrieved his side were denied a penalty moments before the opening goal but will ultimately rue the lack of cutting edge, highlighted by the Chile international he brought to Blackburn.

Jake Garrett made his first league start for Blackburn, who were without suspended captain Lewis Travis. Former Rovers midfielder Corry Evans returned from suspension to captain Sunderland.

The Black Cats should have been ahead two minutes in but Dennis Cirkin dragged his effort wide, and Alex Pritchard almost profited from a wayward Brereton Diaz pass midway through the half, curling over.

The game turned in less than a minute when Sunderland thought they should have had a penalty after Jack Clarke went down under Ryan Hedges’ challenge. Referee Craig Pawson was unmoved and from Blackburn’s subsequent counter, Brereton Diaz ran onto the half-cleared ball to curl a sumptuous left-footed strike into the top corner from 25 yards in the 32nd minute.

Clarke’s header forced a save from Thomas Kaminski before the break, and the keeper did even better to claw away Pritchard’s free-kick which was destined for the top corner.

But clinical Rovers doubled their advantage with their second shot on target in the 49th minute as Hedges whipped in an inch perfect free-kick that left Wharton with a simple close-range header.

If anything, the goal sparked Sunderland into life, with Patrick Roberts embarking on a mazy run through the Blackburn final third but failing to get a shot away and, moments later, Danny Batth’s header was parried by Kaminski as the visiting fans drove their team on.

Blackburn were always a threat as the game opened up, but Brereton Diaz got his shot all wrong on the hour, and Sam Gallagher’s improvised effort sailed just wide.

Substitute Jewison Bennett’s fierce near-post shot stung the palms of Kaminski late on before Hedges almost scored a goal-of-the-season contender with the last kick of the game only for his 40-yard strike to hit a post.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media