Anthony Martial to miss Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham

Anthony Martial will be absent when Manchester United host Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return against his former club.
Forward Martial remains out with a back complaint and playmaker Eriksen returned to training on Tuesday after illness saw him miss Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Scott McTominay (suspension) and Martin Dubravka (ineligible) return to the fold, but Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.
A calf injury rules Richarlison out of the Old Trafford clash.
Fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal is also absent and serves the final match of his three-game ban for a red card away to Arsenal earlier this month.
Tottenham will check on Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring), who has been carefully managed since sustaining an injury in September.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Kulusevski, Austin, Sarr, White.
WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Orange Weather Warning for parts of Ireland with heavy rain on the way
Major fashion retailer revives plan for store extension in Midlands Photo by RODNAE Productions, Pexels
Roscrea's Main Street is damaged in several areas and detracts from the freshly surfaced Market Square (pictured in the background above), which was completed as the first stage in a series of works
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.