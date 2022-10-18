Search

18 Oct 2022

Juddmonte keen to keep Chaldean and Nostrum apart

18 Oct 2022 12:20 PM

Owners Juddmonte will try to keep exciting colts Chaldean and Nostrum apart when they return to the track for their Classic season.

It was the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel, Chaldean, who followed in his father’s footsteps to land the Dewhurst Stakes earlier this month, with Nostrum back in third. And it is no surprise to see the duo high in the bookmakers’ lists for the Qipco 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket in May.

Both horses have displayed considerable ability during their respective juvenile campaigns, but a rematch is far from certain, with Juddmonte’s Barry Mahon stating they would like to keep the two talented prospects away from each other in the early part of the 2023 season.

“It will hopefully be a nice problem to have,” said Mahon, looking ahead to placing the two next season.

“Look, it’s a long winter and hopefully they winter well, stay in once piece and are fit, healthy and happy.

“They are two nice colts and if we can keep them apart next year we will certainly be trying to.

“We felt it was the right thing to do for the Dewhurst, they had both earned their shot. But if the opportunity arose next year to keep them apart, then we would probably try to do that.

“They are two very important horses and in the early part of the season you would like to keep them apart – if they have to meet later on then so be it.”

Mahon said both have come out of the Dewhurst well and reported both Balding and Nostrum’s handler Sir Michael Stoute to be pleased with their respective charges.

“Both trainers were very happy with them after the Dewhurst,” he continued. “They have both come out of the race well and didn’t lose too much weight.

“I think Chaldean is enjoying a break now at Kingsclere and Nostrum the same at Freemason (Lodge), and both trainers were very happy.”

On Nostrum’s third in the Rowley Mile Group One, he added: “I think Nostrum probably showed that his weakness was immaturity in the race.

“Richard (Kingscote, jockey) felt he was coming there with a winning chance, but he just felt weak in the final furlong, which is not surprising given his size, as he is a great big horse and I’d imagine he is going to be a better three-year-old.”

