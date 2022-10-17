Search

17 Oct 2022

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis taking spell in charge one game at a time

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis taking spell in charge one game at a time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:52 PM

Steve Davis is taking his spell as interim Wolves head coach one match at a time as speculation continues over the appointment of a long-term successor to Bruno Lage.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was touted as a surprise contender ahead of the much-needed weekend win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, while QPR manager Michael Beale – Steven Gerrard’s former assistant at Aston Villa – is reportedly also now on the shortlist.

Davis, Wolves’ under-18 head coach, has taken temporary charge for two matches but Saturday’s victory – only their second in the Premier League this season – has enhanced his status.

“I really don’t know. I am just happy to try to make a difference along with James (Collins),” he said.

“We have tried to come up with some sort of plan where we can change the players’ mind to try to change what is happening.

“All we are focused on is a game at a time. Beyond that, I couldn’t really say.

“I don’t think it is too difficult. Players focus on playing, we focus on coaching. We are professional and we want to turn things around, we don’t really focus on the environment we are working in.”

Asked what he had heard about the possibility of Nuno’s return, he added: “Nothing really because I’m not sure what conversations have been had.

“All I can do is control what I can here with players and staff.”

After ending a run of three successive defeats – which lifted them out of the bottom three – Wolves head to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace side which has lost just once in the last five matches.

“A tough place to go. We have to be bold, brave and show some courage and do all the things we did in the previous game in terms of how we attack and defend,” Davis said.

“We have no illusions of it being nothing other than a tough game for us.

“(Palace have) great athletes, talented players. Having watched some of their games you can see why they have caused teams problems.

“It’s not going to be easy but hopefully a bit of confidence from our result at the weekend, we can take into the game.

“Obviously you need that type of performance and result. They (the players) knew the importance of the game. You could see they were ready for it.

“To get the result was fantastic for us in terms of giving everyone a boost. They have worked hard over the last few weeks but that doesn’t always guarantee you a result.

“It is one step forward. That is what we have to do, take one step at a time.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media