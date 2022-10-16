Search

16 Oct 2022

Leah Galton hails Ella Toone partnership as Man Utd continue flying start

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 3:38 PM

Leah Galton hailed her blossoming partnership with Ella Toone after Manchester United thrashed Brighton 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.

Galton scooped the official player of the match award for laying on two assists and grabbing her first league goal of the new campaign.

United made it 10 goals scored and none conceded in their three league outings in the new term.

Toone bagged a brace of goals for herself, while Adriana Leon swept home a late fourth for the rampant hosts.

Galton and Toone teed each other up for goals and combined artfully time and again in a relaxed but dominant United performance.

“I really enjoy playing with Ella and coming off the back of the Euros she’s been quality so I’m just going to keep going to try to get goals and assists,” Galton told the BBC.

“I thought we did really well today and I’m really proud of all the girls.”

Toone set United on their way with a predatory finish, neatly drifting off her defender before casually nodding home right-back Ona Batlle’s accurate cross.

Galton laid on Toone’s second with an astute ball across goal that preceded another calm finish.

And the hosts were in total control when Toone returned the favour for Galton to angle in for another well-crafted goal.

Mary Earps’ fine save ensured another shut-out for United, with the England goalkeeper forced to rebuff Elisabeth Terland’s curling effort at full stretch.

And when Galton flicked the ball into second-half substitute Leon’s path, the Canadian steadied herself before burying her shot in the back of the net to round off the rout.

United have now gone nine games unbeaten on home soil, with Galton delighted to see her side building form and momentum.

“It’s fantastic and we just have to keep it up for every home game, we really need to keep that form,” she added.

