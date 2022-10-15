Search

15 Oct 2022

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Mikel Arteta believes the way his Arsenal side are dealing with an intense fixture schedule will hold them in good stead for after the World Cup.

The Gunners travel to Leeds on Sunday, fresh from a 1-0 Europa League win at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

That journey to Elland Road via the Arctic Circle is the latest of two fixtures in three days for a side that currently sit top of the Premier League, having won 11 of 12 games in all competitions.

The first-ever winter World Cup will halt any progress Arsenal make between now and mid-November, with fixture lists truncated after the finals to ensure the season still finishes in good time.

Being exposed to such a short turnaround before then could yet play into their hands, according to Arteta.

“Well it’s going to be here,” he said of the Thursday/Sunday scheduling.

“But after the World Cup I think it’s going to be worse so this is good preparation for what is coming.

“Now, is how we’re going to prepare for Leeds. Mentally and physically it’s going to be a battle.

“We know how intense it’s going to be, the crowd that they have, it’s going to be a challenge and we’re going to have to be at our best to win there.”

Arteta made seven changes in Norway as Ben White, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and match-winner Bukayo Saka kept their places from the 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The quartet are likely to once again be in the starting XI at Leeds, with Arteta explaining how he plans to keep them fresh.

“We give them ideas, some videos, get them active, recover them well and that’s it,” he added.

“Not much (else), there’s no time. We have to travel there, back to London, and back to Leeds.

“We’ll have an activation session on Saturday, but a train session? It’s not possible.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media