Victory builds belief for Stoke – Alex Neil

Alex Neil says Stoke’s accomplished Championship victory at Preston will swell confidence and belief among his upwardly-mobile team.

Stoke created all the clear openings and denied toothless Preston a single shot on target.

And the visitors, roared on by more than 3,000 travelling fans, claimed a second straight win courtesy of quickfire second-half strikes from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell.

Stoke, who beat second-placed Sheffield United seven days ago, moved within three points of the top six following their Deepdale success.

“We brought 3,000 fans who were really vocal through the game and the last thing we wanted was a damp squib,” said Neil, who took charge at the Bet365 Stadium after six league fixtures this term.

“It is really important to keep that consistency, we need wins on the board to get ourselves up the table.

“We have been speaking about confidence and belief and that reinforces it. I thought we were the dominant team throughout the game, we thoroughly deserved the win and could have scored more.

“When the first goal went in, the game changed in our favour.”

Neil was afforded a generous ovation on his first return to Preston since leaving the club in March 2021 following a near four-year spell as manager.

“I was really pleased,” said Neil. “I felt I did a lot of good work here and I really enjoyed my time with the club.”

Midfielder Smallbone, on loan from Southampton, applied a cushioned finish to Dwight Gayle’s low 58th-minute cross for his first Stoke goal.

Gayle came close to a first strike for the club soon after – the centre-forward has not found the net in a competitive game in 672 days – but Campbell sweetly slotted home from 18 yards on 66 minutes to essentially seal the three points.

Campbell hobbled off after 70 minutes, with Neil planning to “see how he is tomorrow” ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Rotherham.

“Will deserved his goal,” added Neil.

“He triggers the press well and churns out 12.5km per game, there is nothing not to like about him. He tackles and can pass and is a good lad.

“It was a great performance from Dwight, with his movement and link-up, he brings so much. Goals don’t concern me.”

Preston, who slipped four positions to 12th at full-time, drew a blank for the sixth time in eight home matches and have scored only twice at their own stadium this term.

Manager Ryan Lowe pointed to a “pivotal moment” when Preston’s pleas for a penalty fell on deaf ears after the ball struck Phil Jagielka’s hand directly before the break.

“We want to try to make Deepdale a fortress, but at the moment it is not,” said Lowe.

“Teams are bringing tons of fans and trying to get after us and we have to find a solution. The squad we have is good enough to compete with each other and with good teams.

“It is about getting the belief into the lads to pass forwards and run forwards at every opportunity.

“I get the frustration, I am a fan myself. But please be patient with the group.

“We are a good team and in a good place. Keep sticking with them, the lads are working their socks off. They are trying, just have that belief in them.”