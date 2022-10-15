Stoute works his magic to bowl over ‘unbeatable’ Baaeed

Sir Michael Stoute admitted he thought Baaeed was “unbeatable” ahead of Bay Bridge’s success in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

William Haggas’ colt went into the race undefeated in 10 runs and was the 1-4 favourite as a result, but he had nothing more to give in the home straight as Stoute’s runner held off Adayar in a thrilling finish to the Ascot showpiece.

The victory caps a superb year for 76-year-old Stoute and rider Richard Kingscote, who teamed up to land the Derby with Desert Crown in June.

“It was a very brave performance and we are delighted with him,” the Freemason Lodge trainer said.

“He was very brave and I’m absolutely thrilled. The staff have done a great job with this horse and we are all delighted.”

Bay Bridge (10-1) was beaten into fifth in the Coral-Eclipse when last seen at Sandown, but the good to firm going was an obvious excuse and he was at his best on Ascot’s good to soft turf.

“He was in very good shape, because he came back from Sandown with a knock and we had to back off him. So he has been very consistent this year, with the exception of that race,” said Stoute, a good friend of Baaeed’s trainer with whom he shares a deep love of cricket.

“Obviously, we thought the favourite was unbeatable – I did. I thought he had a great chance of being second because he is in terrific shape – I hope we are still friends.

“I am delighted to have won two Group Ones this year and the staff have been brilliant and it is down to them.

“He has got a great mind. He is an easy horse to train. It has been a great thrill.”

Kingscote said of the victory: “He is a lovely horse and on ground like this he is a beautiful animal. They have always had faith in him and that’s why he won.

“He was enthusiastic and gave me a lovely spin.”

Bay Bridge is owned by James Wigan and Ballylinch Stud, the former having bred the son of New Bay.

Wigan said: “It is what you aim for as a breeder, to win a race like this.

“It is fantastic. It is only a pity Baaeed got beat, because I think he is a fantastic horse.

“As we said in the week, it is a horse race and anything can happen. Michael was quietly confident. As much as he ever does, he had given us a hint he was very pleased with him.

Bay Bridge took an epic Champion Stakes by half a length from Adayar at Ascot. A great ride from Richard Kingscote and a third win in the race for trainer Sir Michael Stoute @PAracing pic.twitter.com/CTWE23Ak4u — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) October 15, 2022

“He had said he had worked extremely well. I don’t think the Breeders’ Cup or Japan Cup are an option, we are all in agreement there, I don’t think he will run again this year. ”

Co-owner John O’Connor, of Ballylinch Stud, added: “We will sit down and have a think and do what’s best for the horse. I think all the horses had a hard race out there today.

“Good horses quickened up and quickened again and when they do that, it takes it out of them.

“My initial thoughts are that he was right back to the day he won the Brigadier Gerard.

“He looked just like that horse. He had a little injury and he is right back to his best now and when he is at his best, he is especially good.

“We will sit down and we’ll have a quiet drink and a long chat with very experienced people and put our heads together.”