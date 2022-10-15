Search

15 Oct 2022

Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate

Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:47 PM

Ten-man Northampton frustrated hosts Leyton Orient as the League Two high-flyers fought out a goalless draw at Brisbane Road.

The visitors turned in a plucky defensive effort in the second half after Ben Fox was sent off in the 48th minute for a dangerous tackle on Craig Clay.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady was booked for his protests over the decision of referee Ollie Yates.

Despite enjoying their numerical advantage, Orient were unable to break down a water-tight defence well-marshalled by Jon Guthrie and for whom goalkeeper Lee Burge was seldom extended.

The Cobblers enjoyed the better opening exchanges with Mitch Pinnock twice drawing saves from Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient made their way into the game and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Dan Happe headed a cross from Theo Archibald against the crossbar shortly before the interval.

With a man advantage, Orient dominated possession with Paul Smyth and George Moncur having efforts denied by Burge but despite much endeavour, the hosts’ final touch was often found wanting as both teams were left to settle for a point and both without a win in three matches.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media