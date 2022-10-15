Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone

Rochdale climbed out of the League Two relegation zone after a narrow 2-1 victory against Barrow at Spotland.

The home side went close to an opening goal with Liam Kelly’s cross headed into the side-netting by Scott Quigley at the back post.

Dale made the breakthrough in the 18th minute as Kelly curled a shot beyond Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Joshua Gordon headed the ball onto the roof of the net for Barrow but the home side could have had a second when Quigley and Abraham Odoh combined to tee up Kelly, whose shot was saved.

Billy Waters missed a gilt-edged chance to level for Barrow in the opening minute of the second half, heading wide from six yards.

Rochdale heeded the warning and reasserted their authority.

Quigley sent Devante Rodney clean through on goal but Farman outwitted the striker, saving his attempted chipped finish.

Patrick Brough saved the visitors when he cleared a Sam Graham effort off the line but Dale doubled their lead in the 75th minute, Quigley stretching to turn home Rodney’s cross.

With one minute remaining, Niall Canavan headed home Ben Whitfield’s corner to reduce the deficit but Rochdale held on for maximum points.