Baaeed beaten in Champion Stakes, as Bay Bridge strikes for Stoute and Kingscote

Baaeed was sensationally beaten for the first time on his final career start, as Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, William Haggas’ superstar could not produce a challenge when asked by Jim Crowley in the closing stages, failing to involve himself in a late battle between Adayar and Bay Bridge (10-1).

Eventually fourth behind the two aforementioned horses and stablemate My Prospero, the victory so many expected Baaeed (1-4 favourite) to gain went the way of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

BAAEED HAS BEEN BEATEN! Bay Bridge wins the Qipco Champion Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute and @RKingscote! 🏆#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/yx7CVMYSF8 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 15, 2022

Asked for his reaction, Crowley was in no doubt as to the reason for Baaeed’s reverse.

“The ground, simple as that,” he said. “I turned into the straight and normally where he would pick up, normally he would be able to do it on good to soft, that kick which is normally there just wasn’t there. It was heavy weather really.

“In the past, it has just been instant. It just wasn’t there, simple as that. I pressed the button today and it wasn’t there.

“It’s unbelievable the journey we have been on. He is a very special horse and it is sad that he does not finish his career unbeaten as we have come so far. For me today, it was just sad as that kick I know he has wasn’t there.

“Baaeed has captured the imagination and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it today. He is a special horse still.”

Haggas said: “It was disappointing, but he’s still a great horse.

“I’m thrilled for Michael, to get that horse back (after disappointing in the Eclipse) was fantastic.

“My other horse (My Prospero) ran a fantastic race. It’s just sad it’s ended like it has.

“He’s been a brilliant horse, he didn’t show that today but don’t take anything away from him, I’m very proud.”

He added: “It’s still deflating, but he is still a good horse. I’m sad he didn’t win for him and his connections, as well as all the people at the yard who have worked tirelessly to get him there. There you go, it’s horse racing.

“Jim felt Baaeed just couldn’t pick up in the ground. I don’t know, I need to watch it again. All I know is he didn’t win.

“I hoped, I was busy watching the others as well. I tend not to make an assessment straight after. That’s the end of him (racing career), I am afraid so.

“I am thrilled for Sir Michael and we have a few horses with James and Anita Wigan. My Prospero couldn’t quite nut Adyar on the line for second so it looks like we’ll have to wait next year until we have a go at the trainers’ championship.”

Reflecting further, Haggas said: “He has brought untold joy. He is a marvellous horse and a great character. Everyone has loved the journey, obviously my family, but my staff who are so important to the operation. They will be really sad, but they shouldn’t be sad as we have been privileged to have him.

“He is a belter of a horse and I’m just sorry he didn’t show everyone here his best form today. It’s no one’s fault and that is horse racing. There are lots worse things going in the world to worry about apart from a few horses going round a field.

“It has been a great ride.”

Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold said: “Jim just said he could not quicken when he pulled him out on that ground.

“It’s maybe not the greatest surprise, it’s rare, in my experience, for a horse as good as him on good ground to act as well on really soft ground.

“He tried his best, but he just couldn’t pick up like he does on faster ground.

“You can’t be despondent when a horse gives you everything like he does, I’m just disappointed he hasn’t gone out unbeaten – but he’s still given us some fantastic days.

“I wouldn’t take anything away from the winner, or the second, they are two very good older horses.”

Stoute – triumphant earlier in the season in the Derby with Desert Crown – said: “He was very brave, and I’m absolutely thrilled. The staff have done a great job with this horse, and we’re all delighted.

“He was in very good shape coming here – he came back from Sandown and had a knock and we had to back off him, so he’s been very consistent this year with the exception of that race. We thought the favourite was unbeatable – or I did – but I thought he had a great chance of being second, because he was in terrific shape.”