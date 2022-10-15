Trueshan battles to Long Distance Cup hat-trick

Trueshan battled to a third successive British Champions Day success when taking an epic renewal of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The 11-8 favourite after winning the race twice previously, Alan King’s popular gelding locked horns with Coltrane in a rematch from the Doncaster Cup, where Andrew Balding’s runner had come out on top by a neck.

But the roles were reversed this time, with Hollie Doyle showing all her strength on the rail aboard the 11-8 favourite to this time get the verdict by a head. Ebir winner Trawlerman was third under Frankie Dettori.

⭐️ Trueshan & @HollieDoyle1 – three straight wins in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup 🏆 2020🏆 2021🏆 2022 pic.twitter.com/SuihgpQPSA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 15, 2022

Doyle said: “What a horse. I’m speechless to be honest. Alan King is the maker of this horse. From what he has done today on the back of his last two runs is phenomenal.

“It was really rough going into that first bend. I had Wordsworth on my outside. I was caught in a pocket and it was one of them where you either kick in or get flattened. I kicked in and some people suffered as a consequence.

“For someone like me, I’m quite emotionally invested in the sport and this means the world to me.”

King said: “The ground was right today but he had to be at his best, the second horse just kept going.

“Hollie thought a furlong out she was going to go away and win well, but Coltrane wasn’t stopping. I think he had to be right up at his best today.

“I didn’t enjoy watching it, but I’ll enjoy the replay. He was in a lovely place, travelling well and turning in I thought we had a hell of a chance but I thought my good friends the Mariscottis (owners of Coltrane) were going to come and do me again.

2020 🏆 2021 🏆2022 🏆 Trueshan & @HollieDoyle1 take the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup!#ChampionsDay pic.twitter.com/XgsyGQEs4L — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 15, 2022

“I just think at Doncaster he was remembering Goodwood, as he wouldn’t let himself down. When he came through to challenge he went right then left, he wouldn’t go forward so I think he was just feeling things.

“He’s had a week with Jamie McGee on the water treadmill which he absolutely loves and then we started training him for this, and he had two or three days on the treadmill to loosen him up. As we’ve seen today it’s got him back.

“It’s a mental thing and I was worried today he would still remember it, but I took the view that I would have all winter to get him back and freshen up.”

He added: “The one thing we’ve learned is not to run on quickish ground again. He’s not as good on it and it leaves its mark. A few people doubted me and I’ve had criticism for withdrawing him, but as long as we mind him he could be around for a few years yet.

The amazing Andrew Gemmell one of Trueshan's owners listening to the race 🎧 Racing is for everyone! ❤️#ChampionsDay pic.twitter.com/sosmHdIDny — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) October 15, 2022

“The one thing I want is a very wet June as I’d love to run him in the Gold Cup.”

Of the gallant runner-up, Balding said: “He’s run great. This is his 11th run of the year so when you add it all up he’s run the equivalent of a marathon this year.

“He’s so brave and tough, he’s just been beaten by a better horse on the day.

“It was a bit rough early in the race, but it was so far out I don’t know how you could call it so there we go.”

John Gosden said of Trawlerman: “It was a great run from the Ebor winner. I could not have been more pleased with him.

“This is very soft ground and it is nearly heavy in Swinley Bottom and very soft in the straight – they are going in there.

“He’s run a great race, stuck to it and stuck on in the end. It is great for an Ebor winner to come here and do it in a race like that. We’ll put him away now.

“It was a strong race. These two old boys (first two) have been at it for years. The only one not here is ‘The Strad’ (Stradivarius) and he’ll parade in a minute. If he took one look at that track, he’d say, ‘I’m glad I’m not running on that’.”