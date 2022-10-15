Search

15 Oct 2022

Chelsea boss Graham Potter commends Edouard Mendy’s attitude

Chelsea boss Graham Potter commends Edouard Mendy’s attitude

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has praised Edouard Mendy’s response to being dropped.

Mendy had established himself as first-choice under Thomas Tuchel but was injured when Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge.

That meant Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga, who remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history, was restored to the starting XI.

He has kept his place since Mendy returned to fitness with Potter pleased with the reaction of the Senegal stopper.

“He’s been great, attitude fantastic, and supporting the team,” said Potter.

“He was obviously injured when I arrived and Kepa has played, done well and contributed to positive results.

“We’re in the situation now where we have two really good goalkeepers in the competition and that is what we need to push each other along.”

Potter has guided Chelsea to a draw and four wins since he replaced Tuchel and the former Brighton boss was bullish when asked how he was dealing with big-name players and their egos.

“I’ve found it really good. As I’ve said many times, the players are open, honest and responsible,” he added.

“They are ambitious and determined and want to do well. So far so good from my perspective.

“As far as I’m aware, they are still human beings. There is a media perception when they get to a certain level that they grow a second head or something and they become not like the rest of us.

“That is easy to put out there but the reality is not the case. At Brighton, there weren’t ‘big’ players but Adam Lallana won the Champions League and played for Liverpool for seven years.

“Danny Welbeck has had a good career and I spoke to those guys and did alright with them despite their second head.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media