Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell likely to miss Rochdale’s clash with Barrow

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell are doubtful heading into Rochdale’s clash with Barrow on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Slicker, on loan from Manchester City, has yet to make a league appearance this season while striker Campbell has only managed six minutes, and manager Jim Bentley confirmed that both are still injured.
James Ball will be looking to start once again after his first league goal of the season in last week’s 1-0 win over Newport.
Defender Ben Nelson could also return.
Josh Kay remains suspended for Barrow’s trip to the Crown Oil Arena.
The 25-year-old midfielder was sent off in their 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient last month for using “discriminatory language” and will serve the final game of a three-match ban.
Richie Bennett and Connor Brown are still out due to injury.
Pete Wild’s side are looking to break a four-match losing streak with a positive result against Rochdale.
Trick or Treat on the Street is a free ticketed event that will premiere on Saturday October 29th 2022 at Emmet Square, Birr from 3pm to 8pm.
