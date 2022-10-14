Leon Bailey in contention to feature for Aston Villa against Chelsea

Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey is fit to face Chelsea on Sunday.
The forward has recovered from a muscle injury, but boss Steven Gerrard must still determine whether he can start or if he will be among the substitutes.
Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Diego Carlos (knee), Lucas Digne (stress fracture) and Cameron Archer (groin) remain out.
Reece James will miss the game having seen a specialist over the weekend following a knee injury sustained in the Champions League win over AC Milan.
No time-frame has been placed on his comeback, but there are fears the defender could miss the World Cup.
Likewise N’Golo Kante, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue, while Wesley Fofana (knee) is out. Hakim Ziyech could be back after illness.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Konsa, Cash, Mings, Chambers, Young, Bednarek, Dendoncker, McGinn, Sanson, Luiz, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey, Ings.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Sterling, Ziyech, Mount, Aubameyang, Broja, Havertz, Pulisic.
