Search

14 Oct 2022

No fresh concerns for Boro caretaker Leo Percovich ahead of Blackburn clash

No fresh concerns for Boro caretaker Leo Percovich ahead of Blackburn clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:17 PM

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Blackburn.

Percovich, who will take charge of his third game following the sacking of Chris Wilder, has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Centre-half Matt Clarke is likely to miss the next three games as he continues his recovery from a trapped nerve in his back.

Boro have won just three of their first 13 league games and sit two points above the bottom three.

Blackburn defender Daniel Ayala will not face his former club after being ruled out due to an injury sustained in the midweek defeat at Wigan.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has reported no other new selection issues and will also choose from a similar squad.

Hayden Carter, Clinton Mola and Ash Phillips are in contention to replace Ayala at the heart of defence.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher both recovered from knocks in time to feature on Tuesday night, while defender Sam Barnes (knee) is still out.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media