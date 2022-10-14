Luis Sinisterra returns from suspension for Leeds’ clash with Arsenal

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected back in the starting line-up for Sunday’s home game against Arsenal after a one-game ban.
Junior Firpo is back in contention after having a minor setback on his return from a knee injury, but Pascal Struijk will retain his place at left-back.
Stuart Dallas (fractured femur), Adam Forshaw (ankle) and Archie Gray (toe) remain unavailable as Leeds bid to snap a five-game winless run.
Gabriel Jesus will return to the Arsenal squad for the trip to Yorkshire having been rested for the Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has been missing with a muscular issue and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Emile Smith Rowe is out after groin surgery while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is another definite absentee.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
