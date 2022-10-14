Sunderland skipper Corry Evans suspended for Wigan clash

Sunderland will be without suspended captain Corry Evans for the visit of Wigan.
Evans will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the defeat at Swansea.
The Black Cats remain without a senior striker due to injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, although Simms took part in training on Thursday for the first time since suffering a toe injury against Reading last month.
Defender Dennis Cirkin was an unused substitute at Swansea following a hamstring issue and played 90 minutes for the Under-21s on Monday.
Wigan striker Callum Lang remains absent ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.
Lang has missed the last four games with ankle ligament damage and is expected to face further time on the sidelines.
Former Sunderland strikers Charlie Wyke and Nathan Broadhead are set to face their former team after both started the win over Blackburn, with Broadhead scoring the only goal.
Goalkeeper Jamie Jones remains out with cruciate ligament damage sustained on the training ground.
