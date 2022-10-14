Search

14 Oct 2022

Jordan Storey back from suspension to boost Preston ahead of Stoke visit

14 Oct 2022 2:24 PM

Preston will welcome back Jordan Storey for Saturday’s clash with Stoke as injury concerns mount elsewhere.

Storey’s absence was felt in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Bristol City as he served a one-match suspension, and his return will allow Ryan Lowe to restore his first-choice defence.

But both Alvaro Fernandez and Liam Lindsay took knocks at Ashton Gate and must be assessed before the weekend.

Lowe has also confirmed that the on-loan Troy Parrott will be out until after the World Cup.

Stoke boss Alex Neil has not reported any fresh injury concerns as he prepares to face his old club.

Jacob Brown, Josh Tymon and Nick Powell all remain unavailable, while Sam Clucas has been out with a hamstring problem.

Long-term absentee Harry Souttar has returned to full training after 11 months out, and is due to feature for Stoke’s Under-21 side in the next stage of his recovery.

Neil, who joined Stoke from Sunderland in August, spent four years in charge at Preston but left by mutual consent in March 2021 with his side 16th in the Sky Bet Championship.

