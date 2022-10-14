Search

14 Oct 2022

Ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo among contenders to become Wolves manager

Ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo among contenders to become Wolves manager

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:01 PM

Nuno Espirito Santo is a surprise contender for a shock return to Wolves.

The former Molineux manager is one of the names under consideration by the club’s hierarchy, the PA news agency understands.

No high-level talks have taken place with the Portuguese, who is currently Al-Ittihad boss in Saudi Arabia.

There are several other candidates in the frame and Nuno is only a possibility rather than a certainty.

Former Under-23s coach Rob Edwards has been interviewed after the club were turned down by former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui for personal reasons this week.

Nuno originally moved to Molineux in 2017 and guided the club to the Championship title in 2018.

They twice finished seventh in the Premier League and reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20.

He was sacked 17 months ago and replaced by Bruno Lage, who lost his job last week with Wolves in the relegation zone.

Nuno had a brief spell at Tottenham but lasted just four months in north London and was dismissed in November last year.

Under-18 head coach Steve Davis is in interim charge at Molineux and lost his first game 3-0 at Chelsea last week.

They host Nottingham Forest on Saturday with both sides in the bottom three and just two wins between them this season.

Davis said: “Leading up to the World Cup is important, we have got an opportunity with five home games to make the most of them. We have got to be tough to beat, the opportunity is there.

“No-one is going to give you points, you have to work hard for them, we have emphasised that in the meeting. It’s not just going to happen.

“We have to turn our fortunes around by being better. The way the league looks at the moment it puts a bit more on the game.

“We want to change our performances and be more of a threat in the game. Every game is crucial and important. Because of the state of the two teams, both battling for points, it puts more of an emphasis on it.”

Ruben Neves returns from suspension while Nathan Collins is still banned. Boubacar Traore is back after illness but Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) are out.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media