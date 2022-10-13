Search

13 Oct 2022

Eddie Jones not viewing 2023 as World Cup swansong despite leaving England post

13 Oct 2022 7:20 PM

Eddie Jones is determined for his long-standing association with the World Cup to continue beyond the conclusion of his England tenure next autumn.

Jones will step down after eight years in charge once France 2023 is complete and could return to his homeland Australia having been linked with a director of rugby role with the Wallabies.

Whatever his destination, the 62-year-old does not see his fifth World Cup being his last despite previously declaring that he would retire to Barbados to watch cricket when his time with England was over.

“No. Definitely not. It won’t be. I can’t guarantee you that, but I don’t think it will be,” said Jones, who has led England and Australia to World Cup finals and also won the competition as an assistant coach with South Africa.

“I reckon there’s still a bit to do. There’s still a bit in the tank. I rang up the boss of the Barbados IPL and he’s not interested…”

England begin the countdown to the World Cup this autumn when they face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham.

Once the Six Nations is complete they will play four warm-up games and the challenge facing Jones is to propel the team forwards while not revealing the details of their masterplan for the tournament.

“The one thing you want to be doing from here to the World Cup – and every coach will say the same – is improving,” he said.

“You don’t want to be static and you don’t want to show everything. If you show everything then teams come up with plans to stop you doing that.

“We want to win every Test in November but we don’t want to be showing any tactical developments that maybe we’ll want to use in the World Cup.

“You don’t want to show it in the warm-up games. You want to be able to do it on the training paddock consistently then be able to do it bang at the World Cup.”

