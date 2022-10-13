Goalkeeper Aro Muric could make Burnley return against Swansea

Burnley hope to have goalkeeper Aro Muric back for the visit of Swansea.
The stopper missed last week’s win at Coventry with a knock and his fitness will be assessed after Friday’s training session.
The Clarets hope to have Scott Twine available soon after a lengthy lay-off, but boss Vincent Kompany will not put a timescale on his return.
Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) and winger Darko Churlinov remain long-term absentees.
Swansea will be without Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson.
Allen suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury sustained against Hull while Paterson has a groin issue and neither will be fit to face the Clarets.
Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury.
Boss Russell Martin this week distanced himself from the vacant managerial position at West Brom.
