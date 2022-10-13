Pontus Jansson still missing for Brentford’s game against Brighton

Brentford will remain without captain Pontus Jansson for the visit of Brighton on Friday.
The centre-back is still struggling with a hamstring injury and will stay on the sidelines with midfielder Christian Norgaard (Achilles).
Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is back to boost boss Thomas Frank after a spell out with a foot issue but back-up goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha recently sustained an ankle problem that will keep him out for a number of weeks.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.
Enock Mwepu is unavailable for the Seagulls following his sudden retirement with a hereditary heart condition.
Jakub Moder remains sidelined as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jansen, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard, Cox, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Canos, Wissa, Lewis-Potter, Trevett.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Enciso, Mitoma, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav.
The team from Woodie’s Tullamore won the Woodie’s Woscar for Store of the Year Charity, presented by Sharon Kelly Woodie’s Chief People Officer at the annual awards ceremony held in Croke Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.