Search

13 Oct 2022

What next for administration-threatened Wasps and English club rugby?

What next for administration-threatened Wasps and English club rugby?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 12:12 PM

Financially-troubled Wasps have followed Worcester in being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and face an imminent threat of administration.

Here, the PA news agency answers some of the key questions regarding the club’s plight.

Why are Wasps in trouble?

Like Worcester, Wasps are saddled with debt, which run to tens of millions of pounds. Wasps Holdings Limited have twice filed notice to get insolvency experts in to help, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax. The club also face having to repay a £35m bond which helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

What is the latest development?

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition was left in meltdown on Wednesday after Wasps followed Worcester in being suspended from the Premiership. The four-time champions had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park and face a “likely” move into administration.

What does that mean for the club?

It is understood Wasps would need to reapply for the suspension to be lifted if they can demonstrate means and commitment to pay rugby creditors. Players and staff now face uncertain futures. The club’s only hope of remaining in the Premiership if they go into administration would rest on them proving a “no fault” solvency event because of the global pandemic.

What happens next?

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday it will continue to speak to administrators, potential buyers and Premiership Rugby in order to “find the best possible outcome for the club”. Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is understood to be an interested party.

Where does English club rugby go from here?

Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid Wasps going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media