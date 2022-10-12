Search

12 Oct 2022

Three-week suspension for England and Saracens prop Mako Vunipola

12 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

England prop Mako Vunipola has received a three-week ban after being sent off in Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle.

But it means he will be available for England’s autumn Tests, starting against Argentina on November 6.

Vunipola, who has won 70 caps, was dismissed for dangerous play in a ruck or maul at Kingston Park.

He will miss Premiership games against Bath and Exeter, plus a Premiership Rugby Cup appointment with London Irish.

The suspension will be reduced by one match if he successfully completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Vunipola’s case was heard by a three-man independent disciplinary panel, the Rugby Football Union said.

Wasps full-back Jacob Umaga also received a three-week ban following his dismissal against Northampton on Sunday.

Umaga was charged with tackling, charging, pulling or grasping the jumper (Northampton wing Courtnall Skosan) in the air, contrary to World Rugby law 9.17.

Umaga is currently injured, and the RFU said that the games he will miss will be determined following confirmation from Wasps when he is fit to play again.

