Search

12 Oct 2022

Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger

Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 11:42 PM

Head coach Gemma Grainger admitted Wales’ World Cup exit was “incredibly tough to take” after Switzerland’s last-gasp winner had prevented a penalty shoot-out in Zurich.

Wales looked to be closing in on next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand when Rhiannon Roberts put them ahead in their European play-off final.

But Ramona Bachmann levelled on the stroke of half-time and Switzerland won it in dramatic fashion as substitute Fabienne Humm pounced with virtually the last kick of extra-time.

Grainger told BBC Wales: “It’s incredibly tough to take. We know the margins at this level are fine and that’s been shown tonight.

“But I’m incredibly proud of this group. I’m proud that we compete at this level and the plan for us is to continue doing that.

“We take so much pride from it (campaign), but I know we are disappointed right now because we know we can win these games and be successful.”

In what was an eventful encounter, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic’s second-half penalty did not count as the Swiss striker fired against the post before tucking away the rebound.

With no Welsh player touching the ball in between, the goal was correctly disallowed. Bachmann also had a late effort ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Wales, who have never qualified for a major women’s tournament, had battled through a 10-game qualifying period that had seen them finish second in their group behind France.

The Dragons had needed extra-time on Thursday to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off semi-final and Grainger’s side noticeably tired at the Stadion Letzigrund as they played 120 minutes again.

“You have to look at what we have done in this campaign,” Grainger said.

“The mentality we have shown here, to play against this Switzerland team away from home, you have seen our resilience.

“We’ve gone through another extra-time period, and we were so close to taking this game to penalties.

“The overriding emotion has got to be disappointment. To concede the goal at that time is really hard, because when you get to that point you are preparing to go to penalties.”

Wales might have to rebuild ahead of the next campaign with the likes of Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding in the twilight of their careers.

But Grainger said: “It’s nights like this, and moments like this, that you always remember and take forward.

“This experience will make us stronger and, without doubt, help us moving forward.

“What we’ve got to do in this team is recognise we have come further than we ever have before.

“What we’ve got to take from this campaign is the learning and the development because this not where our story ends. It’s where it begins.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media