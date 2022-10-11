Aziz Behich effort enough as Dundee United edge Hibernian at Tannadice

Dundee United registered their second successive cinch Premiership win in a pulsating game with Hibernian at Tannadice.

Aziz Behich scored the only goal of the game in the first half with the victory lifting the Tangerines off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Hibs were left to rue missing a whole host of chances with the defeat ending their four-game winning run.

Dundee United had a great opportunity in just the eighth minute when Dylan Levitt found Glenn Middleton on the left of the Hibs box but his shot hit the side netting when he really should have tested goalkeeper David Marshall.

However, the home fans did not have long to wait for the opener, which arrived in the 11th minute.

Behich played a one-two with Levitt before skipping past Chris Cadden and producing a fine angled finish with the outside of his boot past Marshall – the Australia wing-back’s second goal in successive games.

Hibs capitalised on a mistake by home skipper Ryan Edwards but Mykola Kukharevych failed to take full advantage, hitting a low shot straight at United goalkeeper Carljohann Eriksson, who easily gathered.

The away side thought they had equalised in the 34th minute after Kukharevych reacted quickest to a mis-hit acrobatic Elie Youan shot to put the ball into the back of the net but the goal was chalked off.

The Tangerines hit straight back with a fine flowing move that ended with Middleton firing over the crossbar under severe pressure from Hibs defenders.

Hibernian half-time substitute Harry McKirdy embarked on a blistering run down the left and somehow kept the ball in play but his angled shot went straight to Eriksson.

The visitors were presented with another gilt-edged opportunity in the 55th minute when Kukharevych pounced on a slack pass from Craig Sibbald to find himself one-on-one with Eriksson but the keeper kept his nerve to divert the striker’s dinked shot just wide.

Martin Boyle was next to have a chance but he blazed the ball well over when he should have at least hit the target.

McKirdy was looking dangerous and he burst down the right before hitting a fierce drive that Eriksson turned away for a corner at his near post.

With nine minutes remaining, Eriksson produced another stunning stop to acrobatically tip over a spectacular overhead shot from the edge of his box by Kukharevych.

Hibs received a boost when the fourth official indicated there would be six minutes of added-on time but United held on to take all three points.