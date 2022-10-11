Charlton beat Exeter to end winless run

Charlton halted an eight-game winless run in League One in emphatic style as they defeated Exeter 4-2 at The Valley.

The Addicks took the lead in the 20th minute, Miles Leaburn latching on to George Dobson’s ball over the top of the Exeter defence and slamming a right-footed shot past Jamal Blackman from inside the area.

Just four minutes later the home team extended their lead. Jayden Stockley got some contact on Scott Fraser’s cross but it needed a hefty deflection off Exeter defender Alex Hartridge to wrong-foot Blackman.

The visitors cut the deficit with a superb finish from Jay Stansfield. The Fulham loanee thrashed a 20-yard half-volley home in the 37th minute.

Jack Sparkes nearly produced another blockbuster for Exeter but his 74th-minute thunderbolt crashed down off the bar.

Chuks Aneke had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he netted after Dobson’s shot was only partially blocked.

Fellow substitute Jack Payne produced a bullet header from Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross to make it 4-1 to Charlton. City striker Sam Nombe slotted in from the spot after being barged over by Aneke in the fifth minute of added time.