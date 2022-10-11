Search

11 Oct 2022

Galvin sights set on Punchestown repeat

Galvin sights set on Punchestown repeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 6:12 PM

Gordon Elliott’s Galvin begins his season at Punchestown as he bids to retain his title in the Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase.

The horse won the race by half a length when starting out in the same race last year, after which he was the runner up in Down Royal’s Champion Chase and the winner of Leopardstown’s Savills Chase – both Grade One races.

Subsequently fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and sixth in the Punchestown Gold Cup, the eight-year-old begins his season at the latter track once again and currently heads the market for the Grade Three contest.

“He’s in good form. He’s done nothing wrong all last year and he’s an unassuming type of horse,” Elliott said.

“He’s as fit as I can have him starting off and I’m looking forward to running him.”

Galvin is one of a trio of entrants from Elliott’s yard, with Battleoverdoyen making his second start of the term for the trainer after finishing third in Gowran Park’s PWC Champion Chase on his seasonal debut.

Elliott will also saddle Run Wild Fred, a faller in Grand National races at both Aintree and Fairyhouse during the latter end of last season, but a horse who was enjoying a good campaign beforehand with second-placed runs in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham and the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

“He’s well as well and he could give Galvin a run,” Elliott said.

“Jack (Kennedy, jockey) schooled him this morning and he jumped well.”

Dermot McLoughlin’s Lord Lariat was the winner of the Irish Grand National when last seen at Fairyhouse, triumphing at 40-1 to give his trainer a second victory in two years after Freewheelin Dylan landed the race at 150-1 in 2021.

The horse begins his term at Punchestown and his trainer is hopeful he will start the season on the right note before bigger long-term targets come into view in the new year.

“We were meant to run him in the Kerry National but the ground was a bit quick for him, so we left him alone,” he said.

“We’ll get him started and see where we are with him, it’s early days but fitness wise he’s in very good shape.

“He’s won well at Punchestown before and he likes that big, galloping track. He’ll want a bit of juice and I think it’s good, safe ground.

“We’ll get him there and we’ll see, long term we’d probably like to go to Aintree but after this we’ll find out what our options are.

“I’d like to think he’s improved a bit, we’ll dip our toe and see where we stand.”

Elsewhere in the race is Lorna Fowler’s Politesse, a mare in winning form throughout the summer when stepping up to a staying trip and coming home first in her two most recent starts at Roscommon and Galway.

Denis Hogan’s Macgiloney completes the field of six, a nine-year-old gelding who has more recently plied his trade over hurdles.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media