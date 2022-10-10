Search

10 Oct 2022

Crowley excited ahead of Baaeed’s Champion Stakes swansong

Crowley excited ahead of Baaeed's Champion Stakes swansong

10 Oct 2022

Jim Crowley is looking forward to partnering the brilliant Baaeed for the final time in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Unbeaten in 10 starts for William Haggas, the four-year-old is set to bring the curtain down on his racing career in the feature event on Qipco British Champions Day.

Crowley has admitted to having mixed emotions as he prepares to bid farewell to what will likely be the defining horse of his riding career.

“I don’t really get nervous. I’ll get excited before the race, which is only natural, but once you are on him and away, you just forget about everything,” he said.

“Riding Baaeed is a great feeling, but it brings with it a lot of responsibility. I’m looking forward to it, but nothing in racing is given and it’s going to be a tough race for him. There are some good horses running and it’s probably going to be his most important race.

“It’s going to be a strange feeling going to Ascot. The most important thing for me is to get the job done and win, so hopefully he’ll finish his career unbeaten.

“Maybe I’ll enjoy the ride when it’s over, because riding him also comes with a lot of pressure. Hopefully he’ll win on Champions Day and we can look back with some fond memories.”

Baaeed will face a maximum of nine rivals for his swansong, with Haggas also confirming Dubai Honour, who was fourth behind his illustrious stablemate at York, as well as My Prospero, who claimed a third win from five starts in a Group Two in France last time out.

The biggest threat to Baaeed appears to be last year’s Derby and King George hero Adayar, who steps back up in class after slamming two inferior rivals on his belated reappearance at Doncaster.

Aidan O’Brien could call upon High Definition and Stone Age, while Noel Meade’s Helvic Dream and the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney could also travel from Ireland.

Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute) and Royal Champion (Roger Varian) are the other contenders.

Local News

