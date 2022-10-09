Search

09 Oct 2022

Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal back to summit after thrilling win over Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 7:47 PM

Bukayo Saka struck twice to return Arsenal to the Premier League summit after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a disappointing start to the season by their recent high standards and lost further ground on the league leaders with the narrow – and slightly controversial – defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka’s winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact, with VAR upholding the decision without sending Michael Oliver to have a second look at the foul to add further fuel to the discussion in recent weeks over officiating consistency.

Before the England international’s winner, Liverpool had come from behind twice, first through Darwin Nunez to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener.

Arsenal then re-took the lead just before the half-time whistle through Saka before substitute Roberto Firmino scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

However, Liverpool were unable to come back again after Saka’s 76th-minute penalty and continued their mixed start to the Premier League season, with a third defeat in eight matches.

The Gunners took the lead with their first attack of the game inside the first minute, as Liverpool were caught out from a clever move from Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners captain picked out Martinelli, with Liverpool’s defence caught out of position to allow the hosts’ forward to get behind the lines. The Brazilian made no mistake in slotting the ball past Alisson Becker and the goal was allowed to stand after a brief VAR check for offside.

There was then another quick VAR check for a possible penalty to Liverpool after the ball appeared to hit Gabriel Magalhaes’ arm but nothing was given.

Liverpool had been pushing for the equaliser before it came through Nunez in the 34th minute – the Uruguayan’s first goal for the club since the opening day against Fulham.

Luis Diaz ran down the right wing, beating the Arsenal defender, before crossing the ball for Liverpool’s summer signing who slotted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

At the start of the second half, Alisson had to make a stop to deny Odegaard from the centre of the box, but it was a less frantic start than the first.

Firmino levelled the score for Liverpool in the 53rd minute with a well-struck shot past Ramsdale into the corner of the net.

In a clever move from the visitors, Diogo Jota picked out the first-half substitute, who calmly found the back of the net after running in completely unchecked behind Gabriel.

After the equaliser, Arsenal piled on the pressure again and Kostas Tsimikas had to be alert to hook the ball away to prevent it reaching the waiting Odegaard on the line.

Liverpool had been consistently scrambling to clear their lines when Arsenal were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jesus by Thiago.

The decision was referred to VAR but it was upheld despite minimal contact. The spot-kick itself was delayed due to an altercation between a number of players including Granit Xhaka.

Saka fired the ball past Alisson to restore the home side’s lead, and Liverpool were unable to level the score for a third time.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media