Search

09 Oct 2022

Bryony Frost all smiles after winning return to action

Bryony Frost all smiles after winning return to action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 4:05 PM

Bryony Frost made her return from injury a winning one, as she partnered Zikany to a 14-1 success in a Flat race at Goodwood on Sunday.

On her first ride for 212 days, she warmed up for the jumps season in booting home the Amanda Perrett-trained four-year-old to a three-quarters of a length victory over the fast-finishing Tralee Hills in the two-mile Wayne Tufnell Alderbook Handicap, a race for professional jump jockeys.

Frost, 27, had not ridden in Britain since fracturing a vertebra in her back in a fall from Thyme White at Aintree’s Grand National meeting on April 7.

“He’s a complete pro,” Frost told Racing TV after dismounting.

“Amanda and (jockeys’ agent) Sam Stronge said, ‘Do you want to ride him?’, so I took the opportunity and thought, ‘It is a great place to start and an amazing track to ride. He looks awesome to ride, so knows his job, so we’ll go out there’.

“It’s been a long time off track, but the buzz was there and I was actually thinking, when he travelled so strongly to the front, ‘Oh no, this will be it – I’ll hit the front and get swallowed on the line’, but luckily he kept me going all the way, head in front and a winner on the board.

“He is a really happy horse out there, fitness levels extreme, the step up in trip obviously he loves, and he was back on his winning mark. Everything was looking right for him.

“The track is so much fun to ride and to come off on a winner is absolutely awesome – I can’t thank the team enough for it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media