Search

09 Oct 2022

Steve Clarke wants to avoid ‘dangerous’ play-offs as Scotland target Euro 2024

Steve Clarke wants to avoid ‘dangerous’ play-offs as Scotland target Euro 2024

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 3:19 PM

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists his side cannot allow a guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off place to make them complacent, insisting that route to qualification is “fraught with danger”.

The Scots were drawn against three-time European champions Spain in qualifying Group A in Frankfurt on Sunday, along with a Norway team spearheaded by Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Only the top two qualify by right for the finals in Germany, but Clarke’s team are guaranteed a second shot via the play-offs in March 2024 as a result of them winning their Nations League group.

However, Clarke knows from personal experience that the play-offs can be a lottery. His team secured their place at Euro 2020 via a play-off, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Serbia, but lost out at the same stage to Ukraine in World Cup qualification earlier this year.

“We want to qualify as of right. We don’t want to rely on the play-offs,” he said.

“We qualified for the last Euros via the play-offs but we missed out on the World Cup through the play-offs. So we know they’re fraught with danger. We’d much rather be in a position where we qualify as of right from the group, so that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Scotland’s appearance at Euro 2020 was their first European Championship since 1996, and Clarke says his group are determined to secure a second straight finals appearance.

“We said when we qualified for Euro 2020 that we didn’t want it to be a one-off,” Clarke added.

“This group of players have shown that they are good enough and have shown that they’re consistent enough to qualify, so hopefully we can qualify for another major tournament which will be a great thing for the Scottish public.”

On the prospect of facing Haaland, who scored his 20th goal of the season for City against Southampton on Saturday, Clarke said: “Norway have got a lot of good players, Haaland is the one who’s grabbing the headlines with his goals for Man City at the moment.

“But it’s a long way away, we’re showing that we’re improving and if you want to qualify for a tournament you’re going to have to play against big players and big teams and get the right results, and that’s what we aim to do.”

Georgia and Cyprus are the other teams in Scotland’s group, with all the qualifiers to be played between March and November next year.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media