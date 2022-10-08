Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe defending in Oxford win

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth thought his team defended “unbelievably well” in the 1-0 win at local rivals Oxford.

But his first thoughts were for the man who was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency in the main stand during the first half, which resulted in a 45-minute delay in play.

Chris Forino’s header from Alfie Mawson’s long cross after 33 minutes won the match for the Chairboys, who were also indebted to a penalty save by Max Stryjek from Cameron Brannagan in the 13th minute.

Ainsworth said: “All our thoughts, best wishes and prayers are to the man who collapsed.

“Soon after Max’s penalty save someone collapsed in the stand with a suspected heart problem.

“Thankfully the news that we’ve head is that he’s in a stable condition in hospital and so fingers crossed, best wishes to the person concerned.

“Oxford handled it really well, the stewards were great and both sets of supporters deserve credit for the way they behaved.

“Onto the game, which seems secondary after that, but the lads were superb. They defended unbelievably well.

“Oxford have got injuries, I’ve got injuries, that’s why both teams are where they are at the moment and it was a big, big game for both teams.

“I have to empathise with Karl (Robinson) – when you can’t put your best players on the pitch you struggle for points. I think come the second half of the season both clubs will be flying.

“So to get the win for me was really needed and very special. My players, staff and our fans were with me today.

“Alfie Mawson’s pass for the goal – those moments show why he was called up for England and why he played in the Premier League. To my mind he’s the best centre half in League One.

“He’s had injuries but we’re looking after him and credit to our medical team because he’s looking a million dollars at the moment.

“It was a brilliant pass, but I want to talk about the header as well. There was a lot still for Chris Forino to do with that.

“For a boy who’s been through the mill in his life, and who’s been released here, there and everywhere, I thought he had a fantastic performance today.

“And what a header, in a local derby. It was just a brilliant moment for him and he’ll remember that for a long time.

“Would also credit Max for his double penalty save.

“I’m really, really proud of the boys and there are real positives for the clubs with a good, young group coming through. They will come through in a year or so, but that was important now because we needed that win.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is under increasing pressure with this defeat leaving the U’s above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Robinson said: “The important aspect of the game was the fan who was taken ill. A person’s health is the main priority.

“When we came out after the break we stuttered a little bit trying to find our rhythm.

“But no-one can tell me we weren’t the best team today with 28 or 29 shots in total and we were camped consistently in their half.

“Their lad scores a wonder of a header from 16 yards out.

“At the end of the day, I’m not silly – results are the single most important thing in the game. And right now results aren’t good enough.

“I’ll take all the flak – that’s part of my job. I will take all the flak that is going and I know how hard I work to try to make sure my players get protected right through all of this.

“To get just a point from the last four games is incredibly frustrating, especially when our XG is the third highest in the division.

“We just have to roll with the punches.”