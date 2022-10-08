It is a yo-yo – Jon Dahl Tomasson knows how tough the Championship is

Jon Dahl Tomasson says the unpredictability and inconsistency in the Championship is one of its charms after Blackburn continued their win or lose sequence of results with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham at Ewood Park.

A double from Ben Brereton Diaz and a first goal for the club from Sammie Szmodics put Rovers just outside the play-off places, three points off the top with leading teams Norwich and Sheffield United both losing.

Rotherham had the better chances in the first half but failed to take them and trailed at the break to a Brereton Diaz penalty, converted after Tyler Morton had been pulled down by Grant Hall.

Brereton Diaz added his second after 64 minutes from a fine cross by Szmodics who then capped an impressive display with a calmly-taken third from a pass by substitute Tyrhys Dolan in the 75th minute.

It was Rovers’ seventh win of the season but they have lost the other six games and Tomasson said: “It is a great league but is a very inconsistent league and you can see that again with the results today.

“Bigger clubs than us with a lot bigger budgets are also inconsistent. It is the charm of this league but it is also a bit of a nightmare for me, the players and fans. It is a yo-yo, a roller-coaster.

“It was a great performance and a great result. I asked for a reaction after the Cardiff defeat in midweek and the players gave me that reaction.

“We were in control, and our decision-making on the ball – playing through the lines, using switch of play, great runs in behind – was on a high level.

“We kept a clean sheet as well, created many chances so it was extremely positive.”

Tomasson praised the performance of Szmodics who had dropped down to the under-21 team to find some form and reacted well.

He added: “It was good to see Sammie getting an assist and a goal and good for the rest of the boys that you can play in the under-21s and suddenly you start for the first team and play an important part in a win. It was an important message to the group.”

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor is still searching for his first win, with this defeat following the midweek home draw with Millwall.

But he took positives from the Millers’ first-half display.

“In the first half we were more than in the game,” said Taylor. “But we needed to make one of those moments count I’m afraid.

“Apart from defending the penalty and the set-pieces, we didn’t feel too troubled by the opposition and if anything we’ve created the better chances.

“But we have to go ahead in the game, it is as simple as that. And the space we allowed them in the second half and their quality has ultimately hurt us.

“It didn’t feel great in the end watching that group of players who have given absolutely everything. They were out on their feet in the last 20-25 minutes after the midweek game and the week they had previously.

“But there was enough to work on in terms of our first-half performance. Judging by the reaction of the players and the staff we have not played that well in an away game this season.

“We created chances in that first half and it’s all about fine margins. If one of those chances goes in the whole feel around the stadium changes.”