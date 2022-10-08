Roarie Deacon denies FC Halifax at the death

Roarie Deacon salvaged a point for Maidstone with a last-ditch equaliser in a 1-1 draw against fellow National League strugglers FC Halifax.
Jack Barham twice threatened for Maidstone and Regan Booty blazed a great chance over, while Jamie Cooke drew a good save from Yusuf Mersin at the other end in a goalless first half.
Mersin tipped Rob Harker’s effort over but Mani Dieseruvwe scored within moments of his introduction from the bench, powering into the box to finish.
Fellow substitute Milli Alli went close to a second with a shot that clipped the post and it proved significant as Deacon lashed home in a stoppage-time scramble.
