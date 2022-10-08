Charlee Adams’ penalty earns Maidenhead a point against Oldham

Charlee Adams scored a second-half penalty to extend Maidenhead’s unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Oldham at York Road.
The away side opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when Mike Fondop dispossessed Will De Havilland and slipped Ben Tollitt through for a cool finish.
Oldham could have doubled their advantage three minutes after the break but Daniel Gyollai did well to deny Fondop from close range.
Maidenhead equalised with 15 minutes to go after a penalty was awarded for handball. Adams slotted home from 12 yards to make it 1-1.
The hosts pushed for a late winner but Oldham held on to deny the Magpies their third straight win.
