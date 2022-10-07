Johnson Houghton ace is streets ahead at York

Streets Of Gold remains unbeaten after landing the British EBF £100,000 2Yo Series Final at York.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Havana Gold colt came into the race having won each one of his four prior starts, including the valuable Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes and a competitive nursery handicap on the Knavesmire.

The 11-10 favourite as a result and ridden by Danny Tudhope, he made light work of testing ground to prevail by half a length after hanging slightly left in the final furlong.

“He’s a legend. He doesn’t like soft ground and I wasn’t sure he would get the trip, but he was taking a pull on him,” Johnson Houghton told ITV Racing.

5/5 for Streets of Gold at @yorkracecourse 👌 How far can this two year old go?! pic.twitter.com/jTARHNvHr8 — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) October 7, 2022

“He had to go over and find the other one but he’s fairly impressive, isn’t he?

“He is just bombproof, an absolute pleasure to train. He trains himself, I’ve said it so many times, but I have absolutely nothing to do with training him.

“The yard staff do an amazing job with him, he sleeps all the time! He trains himself.”

She added: “I think we’re going in the Horris Hill, if he comes out of this OK, and he’s in the Irish Guineas. What else can we do, he’s pretty impressive!”