Callum Lang again missing for Wigan with ankle ligament damage

Callum Lang will again miss out for Wigan when managerless Cardiff visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Lang sustained ankle ligament damage last month and continues to be assessed but will not return for this fixture.

Wigan will be playing for the third consecutive time against a club in search of a permanent boss after facing Rotherham and Hull during the past seven days.

Jordan Cousins (quad) and Gwion Edwards (Achilles) are the other absentees for Leam Richardson.

Mark Harris will again take charge of Cardiff, who sacked Steve Morison on September 18.

The interim Bluebirds boss will be without Mahlon Romeo this weekend after the defender was forced off against Blackburn on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Romeo is one of several players sidelined for Cardiff alongside Ebou Adams (pectoral), Isaak Davies (hamstring) and Kion Etete (ankle).

Rubin Colwill is also unavailable after a recent slip in training but is edging closer to a return later in October.