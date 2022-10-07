Search

07 Oct 2022

Alflaila hat-trick would complete big week for Burrows

Alflaila hat-trick would complete big week for Burrows

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Alflaila bids to put the seal on an excellent week for trainer Owen Burrows with victory in the Masar Darley Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Lambourn handler was in Paris last weekend to see his progressive four-year-old Anmaat make it three from three for the season in the Group Two Qatar Prix Dollar.

Seven days on, fellow Shadwell-owned runner Alflaila is out to complete a hat-trick of his own after winning the Listed Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract and the Group Three Strensall at York this summer.

Burrows said: “He came out of York very well. He was in the Prix Dollar last weekend as well, but we always thought that would be Anmaat’s race.

“Alflaila has got to carry a little penalty for his Strensall win, but he’s progressing and going the right way, so let’s hope he can continue in that way.”

Alflaila’s rivals in the nine-furlong Group Three including Simon and Ed Crisford’s Finest Sound, who was last seen finishing third in a Group One in Canada and was second to Alflaila at York.

There are four Godolphin-owned runners in the field, with Charlie Appleby’s pair of Royal Fleet and Ottoman Fleet joined by Saeed bin Suroor-trained duo Passion And Glory and Dubai Mirage.

Appleby said: “The Darley Stakes is a great race which we have been lucky to win a few times. It is a ‘win and you’re in’ to Bahrain now, so it is a great springboard for some of these horses, and for Royal Fleet Bahrain is potentially one of his targets if we are lucky enough to win on Saturday.

“He won on his reappearance at Goodwood at Listed level, carrying a penalty, and he goes into the race in great order.

“With Ottoman Fleet Fleet we are coming back in trip again, but he travelled very well when second at Newbury last time. He looked all over the winner apart from inside the last 100 yards really.”

The card gets under way with the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes – a Group Three contest Appleby won 12 months ago with Goldspur.

This year the Moulton Paddocks handler is represented by Flying Honours, who bids to bounce back from an odds-on defeat when third in a slowly-run Royal Lodge Stakes a fortnight ago.

“William (Buick) said himself he would have loved to have gone on and made the gallop himself in the Royal Lodge,” Appleby added.

“But for a young horse that will be running over middle-distances as a three-year-old, we didn’t want to be putting him up on the front end and having horses running at him – we wanted to do it the right way round.

“Unfortunately, no one wanted to go forward and it became a dash to the finish, and needless to say a Sea The Stars colt wasn’t going to be suited by a sprint.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media