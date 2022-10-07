Swansea’s game with Sunderland likely to be too soon for Joe Allen’s return

Swansea’s clash with Sunderland may come too soon for midfielder Joe Allen.

Allen picked up a hamstring injury against Hull in September and has been back in training, but Swans manager Russell Martin warned his return is more likely to be next week.

Jamie Paterson is edging closer to a return from a groin injury, but this weekend could also come too quickly.

Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that Dennis Cirkin will travel to south Wales.

The left-back has recovered from a hamstring injury but did not feature against Blackpool in midweek, but could be involved against Swansea.

Jewison Bennette could also push to start against the Swans after Mowbray revealed he decided to start the winger on the bench against the Tangerines due to his recent return from international duty.

The Black Cats are still without strike duo Ross Stewart (thigh) and Ellis Simms (foot).