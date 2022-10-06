Search

06 Oct 2022

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 8:07 PM

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham.

The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.

Rio Adebisi, only recently returned to fitness after a long injury lay-off, impressed when coming off the bench at left-back, so could be in contention for his first start in more than nine months.

Midfielder Callum Ainley is sidelined following shoulder surgery, while Christopher Long (ankle), Oliver Finney (ankle) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Gillingham skipper Stuart O’Keefe is expected to miss the trip to Gresty Road.

Midfielder O’Keefe has a hamstring problem which forced him out of the last two games, and is unlikely to be rushed back.

Dom Jefferies is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring issue after coming off the bench for the second half of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Brighton Under-21s.

Midfielder Shaun Williams was forced off on Tuesday night with an ankle ligament problem, while left-back David Tutonda (knee) and midfielder Olly Lee (tendinitis) remain in recovery.

